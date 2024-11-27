Police car crashes into New Zealand prime minister’s limousine; no injuries reported

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A police car drove into the rear of a limousine transporting New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister, Nicola Willis, in Wellington, officials said. The crash was minor and no one was hurt, police said Thursday. No members of the public were involved. The crash took place on Wednesday afternoon local time on the main road towards the airport in Wellington, New Zealand’s capital, where the parliament is located. Police have launched an investigation into the collision. The agency that manages official vehicles says the rear of the limousine was damaged. Luxon told reporters Thursday he was “fine.”

