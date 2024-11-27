Stanford visits San Jose State in the regular season finale for both teams

Stanford (3-8) at San Jose State (6-5), Friday, 4 p.m. EST (CBS)

BetMGM College Football Odds: San Jose State by 3.

Series record: Stanford leads 52-14-1.

What’s at stake?

San Jose State looks to rebound from back-to-back losses against ranked teams and clinch a third straight winning season in the first meeting between the schools since 2013. Stanford needs to win the finale to avoid a fourth straight nine-loss season.

Key matchup

Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor vs. San Jose State WR Nick Nash. The two stars won’t square off against each other but are the headliners for this game as two of the top players at their position. Nash leads the nation in receptions (96) and TD catches (14) and is second in yards receiving (1,291). Ayomanor has 53 catches for 722 yards and six TDs for the Cardinal.

Players to watch

Stanford: QB Justin Lamson. The part-time QB ran for two TDs in the first quarter last week against California. Lamson’s seven TD runs this season set a school record for QBs, breaking the previous mark of six held by Jim Plunkett and Kevin Hogan.

San Jose State: QB Walker Eget looks to bounce back from a rough performance last week against UNLV when he went just 4 for 22 in windy and rainy weather. Eget had thrown for 841 yards in his previous two games.

Facts & figures

Stanford has won six straight in the series and 10 of the last 11. … San Jose State’s last win over the Cardinal came in 2006 when the Spartans last hosted Stanford. … The Cardinal had no turnovers last week for the first time in 15 games. … The Spartans are 1-28 against power conference teams since the start of the 2007 season with the only win coming in 2019 at Arkansas. … San Jose State hasn’t had a winning record in three straight years since doing it four in a row from 1989-92. … The Spartans have won 14 of 17 home games.

