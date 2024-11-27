US sanctions more allies of Maduro over alleged post-election crackdown in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The United States has imposed sanctions on an additional 21 allies of President Nicolás Maduro, accusing them of supporting and carrying out acts of repression in the wake of July’s disputed presidential election in Venezuela. The security and cabinet-level officials sanctioned Wednesday by the Department of the Treasury include the head of the corrections agency, the director of an intelligence service and a minister at the Office of the President. The Biden administration last week recognized Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo González as that nation’s “president-elect.”

