Watkins scores 20 points to lead No. 6 USC over Seton Hall 84-51 in Acrisure Holiday Invitational

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — JuJu Watkins had 20 points, seven rebounds and eight turnovers and No. 6 Southern California defeated Seton Hall 84-51 in the Acrisure Holiday Invitational on Wednesday night.

The Trojans (5-1) had three other players in double figures, including Kiki Iriafen with 15 points and nine rebounds. Freshman Avery Howell scored a career-best 14 points off the bench and Rayah Marshall had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Faith Masonius scored a career-high 25 points, banking in a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer for the Pirates (4-2).

Takeaways

Seton Hall: The Pirates kept it close in the second and third quarters, getting outscored by just a few points. But they were outdone 22-9 in the fourth. Masonius hit three 3-pointers while the Pirates were just 5 of 23 from long range.

USC: The Trojans showed they could bounce back after a 74-61 loss to then-No. 3 Notre Dame last weekend. Watkins’ teammates provided key support.

Key moment

After a sensational freshman season, Watkins is being targeted by opposing defenses. Her offense has struggled so far this season and she was 7 of 13 from the floor with multiple defenders on her. She picked up her fourth foul early in the fourth.

Key stats

The Trojans dominated the boards, 56-27, including a 22-11 edge on the offensive glass. Their bench outscored the Pirates’ reserves, 22-5.

Up next

Seton Hall hosts San Francisco on Monday to open a four-game homestand.

USC stays in the desert to play Saint Louis on Friday in the Acrisure Holiday Invitational.

