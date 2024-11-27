WHO Africa director-elect dies while receiving treatment in India

ARUSHA, Tanzania (AP) — The World Health Organization’s regional director-elect for Africa has died while receiving medical treatment in India. Plans to repatriate the body of Tanzania’s Dr. Faustine Ndugulile, 55, were underway, parliament speaker Tulia Ackson said on Wednesday. She didn’t disclose Ndugulile’s ailment. He was elected as the WHO’s African director in August and was set to start his new role in February 2025. In his acceptance speech, Ndugulile expressed a firm commitment to advancing the health and well-being of people in Africa. Funeral plans are yet to be announced.

