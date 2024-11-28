3 dead, over 80,000 displaced as Malaysia prepares for worst floods in a decade

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia prepared for its worst floods in a decade after heavier-than-expected monsoon rains caused severe flooding that killed three people and displaced more than 80,000. The National Disaster Command Center online portal said Friday that 84,597 people, from more than 25,000 families, across seven states have been evacuated to 488 temporary shelters. The northeastern state of Kelantan, bordering Thailand, was the worst hit with 56,029 people evacuated followed by neighboring Terengganu with 21,264. Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Thursday that floods this year were expected to be worse than 2014, where over 250,000 people were displaced and 21 killed. He was quoted by local media as saying that government agencies were prepared.

