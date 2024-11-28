Lebanon’s parliament renews army chief’s term in first session after ceasefire

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s parliament has renewed the term of army chief Joseph Aoun, who is seen as a potential presidential candidate in next year’s vote. Thursday’s session is the first since a U.S.-brokered ceasefire came into effect on Wednesday which has left the Lebanese military responsible for ensuring Hezbollah militants leave the country’s south and its facilities dismantled. The army is expected to receive international aid to help deploy troops to deploy in the south to exert full state control there. The parliament has not convened to try to elect a president since June 2023, leaving the country in a political gridlock.

