Over 170,000 active-duty troops are abroad this Thanksgiving, not including those away from home on bases like Twentynine Palms.

But this Thanksgiving, over 200 Marines got to celebrate Thanksgiving with desert families.

News Channel 3's Athena Jreij speaks with American Friends of Our Armed Forces and several marines on what this community outreach means to them.

To learn more about AFAF, visit https://www.afafusa.com/index.html.