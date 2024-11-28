Mexican president says she is confident that a tariff war with the US can be averted

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says she is confident that a tariff war with the United States can be averted. But her statement Thursday — the day after a phone call with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump — did not make clear who had offered what. On Wednesday, Trump wrote that Sheinbaum had agreed to stop unauthorized migration across the border into the United States. Sheinbaum wrote on the same day that “migrants and caravans are taken care of before they reach the border.” Trump had earlier threatened to impose 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico unless the country stops the flow of migrants and drugs.

