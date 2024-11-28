Teen dies after being hit by a stray bullet during ride home from hockey game in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 16-year-old has died after being hit by a stray bullet on a St. Louis highway. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Colin Brown was shot Saturday while being driven home from playing a hockey game. Police say the high school junior died in a hospital Wednesday. Police are calling the shooting on Interstate 55 random and rare. There have been no arrests so far, but police have received tips and video evidence. More than 200 people attended a vigil for Brown on Monday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.