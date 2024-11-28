Skip to Content
Two people injured in residential fire in Pine Cove

Two people suffered moderate injuries today in a fire at a two-story home in the Pine Cove area of Riverside County, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 9:26 a.m. Thursday in the 25100 block of Cascade Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.   

The two people were taken to a nearby hospital, fire officials said.   

Fire crews contained the fire and anticipated remaining at the scene for approximately two hours for mop-up work.   

SoCal Edison was requested to assist with a down power line.   

The cause of the fire was not immediately available.

City News Service

