Two people injured in residential fire in Pine Cove

Two people suffered moderate injuries today in a fire at a two-story home in the Pine Cove area of Riverside County, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 9:26 a.m. Thursday in the 25100 block of Cascade Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The two people were taken to a nearby hospital, fire officials said.

Fire crews contained the fire and anticipated remaining at the scene for approximately two hours for mop-up work.

SoCal Edison was requested to assist with a down power line.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available.