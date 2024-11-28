Two people injured in residential fire in Pine Cove
Two people suffered moderate injuries today in a fire at a two-story home in the Pine Cove area of Riverside County, authorities said.
The fire was reported at 9:26 a.m. Thursday in the 25100 block of Cascade Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
The two people were taken to a nearby hospital, fire officials said.
Fire crews contained the fire and anticipated remaining at the scene for approximately two hours for mop-up work.
SoCal Edison was requested to assist with a down power line.
The cause of the fire was not immediately available.