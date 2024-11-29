Falcons looking for scoring revival and an end to 2-game skid when they face Herbert-led Chargers

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Raheem Morris doesn’t want to hear about the production of his Atlanta Falcons’ offense.

The coach is ready to see yardage translate to more points.

The Falcons will be looking for an offensive revival following their bye week when they face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) on Sunday.

Before their break, the Falcons (6-5) were held to a combined 23 points in back-to-back losses to New Orleans and Denver. The low mark was a 38-6 loss at Denver on Nov. 17 when Atlanta managed only two field goals.

One week earlier, the Falcons lost 20-17 to New Orleans despite compiling 468 yards. Morris is tired of seeing penalties and other mistakes end drives, especially after the Falcons cross the 50-yard line.

“Stats are for losers, right?” Morris said Wednesday. “You’ve got to score points, man. You can’t kill yourself and stop drives and do those things. … You’ve got to get out there and score touchdowns. We’ve got to get back to doing that.”

A Falcons offense led by quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Bijan Robinson had too many drives grind to an early halt in their two straight losses.

Atlanta leads the league with only 11.5% of its drives ending without a first down. The Falcons rank eighth with 361.5 yards per game, but rank only 16th with their average of 22.1 points.

“Awesome until you cross the 50,” Morris said. “… That’s when we’ve had self-inflicted wounds.”

The Chargers (7-4) also have concerns on offense after running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a knee injury in Monday night’s 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The loss ended the Chargers’ four-game winning streak.

Herbert in spotlight

Los Angeles could put more emphasis on its passing game with Herbert and rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who will be returning to the state where he enjoyed his college success at the University of Georgia.

Herbert has passed for 2,404 yards with 13 touchdowns and only one interception. McConkey has 49 catches for 698 yards and four touchdowns.

Morris expects Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman to find a way to create yards on the ground because it is “what they’ve done wherever they’ve been.”

Replacing Dobbins

The loss of Dobbins leaves the Chargers without one of their top offensive playmakers.

Los Angeles had won five of six because of the threat of a running attack. Entering Week 13, Dobbins is fourth in the AFC with 766 yards and his 24 carries of at least 10 yards is tied for third.

Gus Edwards missed four games during the middle of the season because of an ankle injury but has 25 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown in three games since returning to the lineup.

Hassan Haskins has mostly been used on short yardage and on special teams, while rookie Kimani Vidal has been inactive for seven games, including each of the past three.

The Chargers will be facing a Falcons defense they are somewhat familiar with. Morris employs many of the same philosophies and principles that Brandon Staley did during his nearly three seasons in charge.

“I like them a lot. Gus is heating back up, Hassan is playing spectacular on special teams and pass protection and I’m excited to see Kimani as well,” Harbaugh said.

Southern hospitality

The Falcons continue to lead the NFC South despite losing two straight games and being only one game above .500.

Atlanta is 4-1 against division opponents. Los Angeles also has flourished against the NFC South with wins over Carolina and New Orleans and a Dec. 15 game remaining against Tampa Bay.

The Falcons are the league’s only first-place team with a negative points differential. Atlanta has been outscored 274-244.

Tightening up

The Chargers had been one of the stingiest defenses in the league in the first half of the season, but have taken a step back in the past three games.

They have allowed a passing TD of at least 40 yards in three straight games and have given up at least 27 points in the past two after starting the season with nine straight games of allowing 20 points or fewer.

Path to playoffs

Because the Falcons still lead their division, “we’re in a place where we can control our destiny and where, you know, if we can go out and execute and play at a high level, that we can go where we want to go,” Cousins said.

“And so it’s a good feeling to be there, because I’ve been on teams where early in my career, you really weren’t in the hunt around Thanksgiving, and that’s a tough place to be.”

