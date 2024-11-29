Lake-effect snow heading for New York state could disrupt travel and football

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Black Friday is giving way to a white weekend in parts of New York state. The first big snow of the season has the potential to bury towns along lakes Erie and Ontario during a hectic holiday travel and shopping weekend. Forecasters warn 4 to 6 feet of blowing and drifting snow could fall in Watertown and other areas east of Lake Ontario through Monday. After an unusually mild fall, as much as 2 to 3 feet of lake-effect snow are possible along Lake Erie and south of Buffalo. Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a disaster emergency in those areas.

