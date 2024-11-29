Malaysian billionaire tycoon Ananda Krishnan dies at age 86

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Ananda Krishnan, one of Malaysia’s richest tycoons with a vast business empire including telecommunications, media, petroleum and real estate, has died. He was 86. His investment holding company says he passed away peacefully on Thursday and that his family requested privacy. It didn’t specify the cause of death. Ananda was ranked Malaysia’s sixth-richest man by Forbes with a net worth of $5.1 billion. He was a graduate of Harvard Business School and owned stakes in telecommunications firm Maxis, media company Astro, satellite services firm Measat and oil services provider Bumi Armada. Despite his success, Ananda avoided the limelight. His only son is a Buddhist monk in Thailand and his two daughters are not involved in his businesses.

