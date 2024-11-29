Share your thoughts on proposed Palm Desert signage

The City of Palm Desert is asking the community to help choose new designs for entry monuments and wayfinding signs.

They've been working on design projects to update and create welcoming landmarks and signs at key areas throughout the city, and have created a survey for sharing input on how those landmarks and signs will look. The survey shows different designs for the monuments and signs, and participants can rate their preference of "strongly like" to "strongly dislike" on each design.

The survey can be found on the city's website: https://www.engagepalmdesert.com/wayfinding

The city says its goal is to enhance the identity of Palm Desert, as well as make navigating to city destinations easier.