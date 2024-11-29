Shedeur Sanders wins Unitas award, then goes on to break Colorado’s single-season passing mark

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders set Colorado’s all-time single-season passing record, surpassing Koy Detmer’s 28-year-old mark. The senior quarterback came in needing 40 yards to surpass Detmer’s record of 3,527 yards. He got there by hitting LaJohntay Wester for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter of the regular-season finale against Oklahoma State. It marked Sanders’ 31st touchdown pass of the season, bettering a school record he set last week against Kansas.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.