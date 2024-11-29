What to know about the plastic pollution crisis as treaty talks conclude in South Korea

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — The world’s nations will wrap up negotiating a treaty this weekend to address the global crisis of plastic pollution. The world produces more than 400 million tons of new plastic yearly. That could climb about 70% by 2040 without policy changes. China was by far the biggest exporter of plastic products in 2023, followed by Germany and the United States. Less than 10% of plastics are recycled. Many plastics are used for packaging. Every day, the equivalent of 2,000 garbage trucks full of plastic are dumped into the world’s oceans, rivers and lakes.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.