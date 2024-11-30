A landmark climate change case will open at the top UN court as island nations fear rising seas

THE HAGUE (AP) — The top United Nations court will take up the largest case in its history on Monday. It opens two weeks of hearings into what countries worldwide are legally required to do to combat climate change and help vulnerable nations fight its devastating impact. Island nations who fear they could simply disappear under rising sea waters have lobbied for years for such a court case. The U.N. General Assembly asked the International Court of Justice last year for an opinion on “the obligations of States in respect of climate change.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.