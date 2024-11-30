Bee ‘rescuer’ in Peruvian capital plies his trade with passion, free of charge

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Alfredo Santiago has a unique job in Peru’s capital city of Lima: he’s a bee rescuer. The 35-year-old began as a beekeeper but added rescuing the stinging insects to his services. He removes hives from house windows, playgrounds and even graveyards. He does the job for free. Once he has gotten enough requests, Santiago dons his white, one-piece beekeeper suit, takes a smoker and a wooden box and hits the streets of Lima, a city of 10 million. Sometimes Santiago arrives at a location and people have already killed the bees. But when he’s able to rescue them, he takes them back to his home where he lives as a beekeeper and sells honey.

