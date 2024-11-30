Houston firefighters rescue dog stranded on bridge pier in chilly water

HOUSTON (AP) — A dog is reunited with its owner after being rescued from the chilly waters of a Houston bayou. The little dog was spotted Friday stranded on a bridge pier in the Sims Bayou in southwest Houston. Houston firefighters were called, and a member of the department’s swift-water rescue team made his way to the pier. As the firefighter approached, the dog barked at him and nipped at his hands before jumping in the water. The firefighter eventually caught the dog and brought him safely to shore. Television station KHOU-11 reports the dog named Burbie was reunited with its owner on Saturday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.