Left behind in Kenya, children of British soldiers struggle to find their identity

NANYUKI, Kenya (AP) — The biracial children of Kenyan women and visiting British soldiers have long lived uncomfortable lives in Kenya. Now a local lawyer is taking some of the children to Britain to confront authorities over hundreds of such cases reported over the years. He also wants to find the fathers and seek their support. It is a long shot after years of attempts by human rights groups to hold the British military and its personnel accountable for their actions during training in Kenya — including alleged rapes — and the children they leave behind. Some mothers describe hiding their children from relatives.

