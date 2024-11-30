Skip to Content
Pacific downs Cal State Fullerton 64-55

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Lamar Washington and Elijah Fisher each had 17 points in Pacific’s 64-55 win against Cal State Fullerton on Saturday night.

Washington had seven assists for the Tigers (5-4). Fisher shot 5 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line. Elias Ralph had 13 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and went 3 for 4 from the line.

The Titans (2-6) were led by John Square Jr., who posted 14 points. Keith Richards added 12 points for Fullerton. Kendrick De Luna also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

