Pacific downs Cal State Fullerton 64-55

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Lamar Washington and Elijah Fisher each had 17 points in Pacific’s 64-55 win against Cal State Fullerton on Saturday night.

Washington had seven assists for the Tigers (5-4). Fisher shot 5 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line. Elias Ralph had 13 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and went 3 for 4 from the line.

The Titans (2-6) were led by John Square Jr., who posted 14 points. Keith Richards added 12 points for Fullerton. Kendrick De Luna also had 10 points.

