Rochelin scores 15 points as UC San Diego routs La Verne 109-33

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Rochelin’s 15 points helped UC San Diego defeat La Verne 109-33 on Saturday night.

Rochelin shot 6 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Tritons (6-2). Tyler McGhie scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Aidan Burke finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.

The Leopards were led by Cody Aquino, who recorded eight points. Paul Antonis added five points and six rebounds for La Verne. Connor McGourty also had five points.

NEXT UP

UCSD visits UCSB in its next matchup on Thursday.

