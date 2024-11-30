Zelenskyy says NATO offer for Ukraine-controlled territory could end ‘hot stage’ of war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says an offer of NATO membership to territory under Kyiv’s control would end “the hot stage of the war” in Ukraine, but any proposal to join the military alliance should be extended to all parts of the country that fall under internationally recognized borders. Zelenskyy’s remarks on Friday signaled a possible way forward to the difficult path Ukraine faces to future NATO membership. An invite for Ukraine to join the alliance is one key point of his “victory plan”, which he presented to Western allies and the Ukrainian people in October. The statement comes as Ukraine faces increasing pressure along its 620-mile frontline.

