49ers’ Christian McCaffrey ruled out of game against Bills with knee injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a knee injury and limped to the locker room in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

The Niners announced at the start of the third quarter that he would not return.

McCaffrey stepped awkwardly on a sweep to the left on a snow-slicked field. The All-Pro went down almost immediately for a 5-yard loss. He went to the sideline and was examined in the medical tent before exiting the field.

The outing was McCaffrey’s fourth this season after the 2023 offensive player of the year missed the Niners’ first eight games with Achilles tendinitis. His 19-yard run in the first quarter was his longest of the season, and he had seven carries for 53 yards and two catches for 14 yards before getting hurt.

San Francisco also ruled out defensive lineman Kevin Givens with a chest injury, and linebacker Fred Warner left the game briefly with cramps before returning.

___

