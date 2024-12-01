A white Kansas detective accused of preying on Black women for decades faces trial

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A white Kansas City, Kansas, police detective who is accused of sexually assaulting Black women and girls and terrorizing those who tried to fight back is facing trial this week. The charges against 71-year-old Roger Golubski are part of a tangle of cases tied to decades of alleged abuse. Prosecutors say female residents of poor neighborhoods faced demands from Golubski for sexual favors and he would sometimes threaten to jail their relatives if they turned him down. Golubski is charged with six felony counts of violating women’s civil rights and has pled not guilty. His attorney says prosecutors have acknowledged that his fate turns on the credibility of his accusers.

