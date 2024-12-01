Australian police arrest 13 people and seize a record 2.3 tons of cocaine from a fishing boat

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australian police say they have seized a record 2.3 tons of cocaine from a fishing boat off the coast of Queensland. They say they have arrested 13 people, including two under the age of 18, who are accused of conspiring to import the drug into Australia by sea. The arrests over the weekend follow a monthlong investigation after a tipoff. Police say the fishing boat broke down, prompting the raid. Investigators do not yet know which South American country the cocaine came from.

