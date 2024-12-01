Dialing long distance: Harden joins Curry as the only NBA players to reach 3,000 3-pointers

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — James Harden has joined Golden State’s Stephen Curry as the only NBA players to reach 3,000 career 3-pointers.

Harden hit the milestone in the first half of the Los Angeles Clippers’ 126-122 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. He hit three 3s in the first half and three more in the second half while leading the Clippers with 39 points.

“Another one of those accomplishments that you never take for granted,” Harden said. “The amount of work that I’ve put in — countless days and nights where I put the work in — a lot of people don’t see it but the results happen, so I’m just thankful.”

Harden just missed a triple-double, with nine rebounds and 11 assists.

The achievement finished off a standout week for the 35-year-old guard. Harden scored 43 points — his most as a Clipper — in a road win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, his 100th career game of 40 or more. He joined Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan as the only players to do so.

“He had that first quarter against Washington where he reminded people, ‘Hey, I can still go out here and drop 40 on you real quick,’” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

The Clippers are 13-9 without superstar Kawhi Leonard, who has yet to play this season while managing ongoing inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee.

Harden has been tasked with carrying a greater offensive load in Leonard’s absence as well as Paul George leaving as a free agent in the offseason. He has responded and at times, like against the Wizards, his efforts have recalled his prolific scoring years with the Houston Rockets.

Malone noted that Harden has matured and responded to what’s been asked of him as a point guard.

“He makes almost every key decision for their offense,” the coach said. ”He can beat you with his playmaking as well, and that shows you the talent, that shows you the quality of his game, where he’s not solely the scorer.”

Harden is also mentoring the team’s younger players, a role he describes as “very, very comfortable” for him.

“It’s easy for me just because I’ve been in this situation for a lot of my NBA career. Just helping guys as much as I can to where it makes the game a lot easier for them,” he said. “It’s really fun.”

Norman Powell said he and the other Clippers love to play with Harden because they know he’ll get them the ball.

“It’s difficult to see from afar,” Powell said, “but on the floor knowing when to attack, knowing when to get his shot off, when to get the guys open, the pass that he makes. He knows how to get guys open and to get the most out of the team.”

