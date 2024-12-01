Falcons’ Morris remains loyal to struggling QB Cousins despite 4 interceptions in loss to Chargers

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris insists Kirk Cousins’ struggles with interceptions didn’t cause him to consider a change at quarterback against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cousins has played long enough to know he must play better or that firm support from his coach could change, especially with rookie first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. waiting for his opportunity.

Cousins threw four interceptions, matching his career high, including a final pick with 40 seconds remaining in the Falcons’ 17-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. Three of Cousins’ interceptions came in the second half, including one that was returned 61 yards for a touchdown by rookie Tarheeb Still in the third quarter.

“I think there’s no entitlement in the NFL,” Cousins said when asked about his job security. “You just have to go earn it. … I need to play at a level that, you know, justifies being out there.”

Still had two interceptions. Safety Marcus Maye had an interception after being claimed by the Chargers off waivers on Wednesday.

The four interceptions were the most for Cousins since 2014, his third NFL season with Washington. It continued a troubling trend for Atlanta where the team’s offensive production has dipped while the veteran quarterback’s turnovers have been on the rise.

In the last three games, all losses, Cousins has thrown six interceptions with no touchdowns. The Falcons were held under 20 points in each loss.

Morris is certain to field more questions about Penix as the Falcons (6-6) prepare for next weekend’s game at Minnesota.

“We’ve got no issues with him,” Morris said of Cousins. “I don’t think that’s going to be the issue around here. You know, that guy’s carried us.”

Morris noted the Falcons remain in first place in the NFC South and have “still got everything in front of us.”

Even in the weak NFC South, the Falcons must shake their three-game losing streak if they are to protect their hopes for their first playoff appearance since 2017.

“It’s up to us to bounce back and find a way to win football games, and there’s no better man than 18 to go do that for us,” Morris said of Cousins.

The Falcons made a big investment in Cousins before making a commitment to Penix as the starter of the future. Cousins, 36, signed a four-year, $180 million contract and was praised while he helped Atlanta to the top of the division at 6-3.

The Falcons and Cousins haven’t kept that momentum as he prepares to return to his previous NFL home in Minnesota. There was a common theme to his interceptions against the Chargers. The defensive backs consistently anticipated his passes, stepping in front of possible targets for interceptions.

Cousins completed 24 of 39 passes for 245 yards. The Chargers recorded 10 passes defensed, showing they consistently had success getting a hand on Cousins’ passes, even when they couldn’t intercept the ball.

“Obviously disappointing outcome,” Cousins said. “Disappointing play. You know, I look to myself and say, I’ve got to play better. … You feel like that was a game we had a chance to win if I play at the standard I expect to play at.”

