First transgender attorney to argue before the Supreme Court, challenging health care ban for minors

WASHINGTON (AP) — The issue of transgender rights animated the presidential campaign. Now it has made its way to the Supreme Court, and in more ways than one. On Wednesday, the first out transgender attorney to argue before the nation’s highest court steps up to the lectern. Chase Strangio is representing three families who say Tennessee’s ban on health care for transgender minors leaves their children terrified about the future amid a wide pushback on transgender rights. Tennessee will defend its ban as a protective measure for young people. Strangio, though, argues the measure amounts to sex discrimination and credits the health care at the center of the case with transforming his life.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.