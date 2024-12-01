Mikaela Shiffrin suffers abdominal puncture wound but no bone or ligament damage in Killington crash

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin suffered a deep puncture wound on the right side of her abdomen and “severe muscle trauma” during a scary crash in a giant slalom race but no serious bone, ligament or organ damage. The five-time overall World Cup champion will be sidelined for the Killington Cup slalom race. There’s no timetable for her return to racing. Shiffrin was leading after the first run of the GS on Saturday as she chased after her 100th World Cup win. With the finish line in sight on her second run, the 29-year-old leaned into the hill, lost an edge and slid into a gate, flipping head over skis. She slammed into another gate before coming to a stop in the protective fencing.

