Recess appointments could put Trump at odds with conservatives on the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans will control the White House and both houses of Congress come January. But President-elect Donald Trump’s intent to nominate loyalists to fill key Cabinet posts has set up a possible confrontation with the Senate, which has the constitutional responsibility for “advice and consent” on presidential nominees. Trump and his allies are talking about going around the Senate and using temporary recess appointments, which last no more than two years. Invoking that authority could result in a court fight that lands at the Supreme Court. Trump might also have to claim another never-before-used power to force the Senate into a recess if it won’t agree to one.

