Thanksgiving travel rush winds down as people return home

The Thanksgiving travel rush is nearing its end as millions of Americans return home on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) projects Sunday as one of the busiest travel days.

The agency expects to screen more than 3 million people on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Some travelers at Palm Springs International Airport said their experience was hectic, but manageable.

"I picked up a few members here during the week and the airport was crazy," Claude Sauviat said. "In and out is just nuts."

American Automobile Association (AAA) expects a record 71.7 million people will travel by car over Thanksgiving

On the roads, drivers say there were some traffic delays along Interstate 10.

"There was a lot of traffic leaving Palm Springs," Abby Tiangco said.

