Thomas scores 29 as San Francisco knocks off Mercyhurst 87-59

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Malik Thomas had 29 points in San Francisco’s 87-59 victory against Mercyhurst on Sunday night.

Thomas also contributed four steals for the Dons (6-2). Carlton Linguard scored 14 points, going 5 of 7 and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. Tyrone Riley IV had 13 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range).

Jeff Planutis led the way for the Lakers (5-5) with 19 points. Mercyhurst also got 14 points and four steals from Bernie Blunt. Shemar Rathan-Mayes also recorded 11 points.

Linguard scored nine points in the first half and San Francisco went into the break trailing 36-32. Thomas’ 20-point second half helped San Francisco finish off the 28-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.