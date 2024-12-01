Thousands march in Serbia to mark 1 month since a roof collapse killed 15 people

NOVI SAD, Serbia (AP) — Thousands joined a protest march on Sunday in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad to mark one month since a concrete canopy on the outside of the city’s railway station crashed down, killing 15 people and injuring two. Protesters held a huge banner with a red handprint at the front of the column — a message for the authorities that they have blood on their hands. Street protests and blockades have been held almost daily since the Nov. 1 collapse, demanding accountability. Many in Serbia believe rampant corruption and opaque deals resulted in sloppy work during renovation and led to the collapse of the roof.

