What to know about the plastic pollution treaty talks that have concluded in South Korea

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — Negotiations on a treaty to end plastic pollution have concluded in Busan, South Korea without reaching an agreement. This was supposed to be the fifth and final round to produce the first legally binding treaty on plastics pollution, including in the oceans, by the end of 2024. But after a week of talks and with time running out early Monday, negotiators agreed to meet again next year. More countries said at this meeting that they want to address the total plastic on Earth. Most of the negotiations in Busan took place behind closed doors, leaving few opportunities for any of the observers to help shape the treaty.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.