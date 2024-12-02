Alaska Airlines tech issue briefly grounds planes in Seattle, disrupts bookings on Cyber Monday
SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Airlines says an unspecified technology issue caused the temporary grounding of flights in Seattle and continuing problems with booking flights online. The company said in a statement that the issue Monday morning resulted in a significant disruption to its operation, including delayed flights. The airline said it requested a 40-minute ground stop at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to clear aircraft congestion. No further details were given about the problem. Alaska said in the statement it was working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. In September, Alaska Airlines flights were grounded in Seattle because of what the company called significant disruptions from a technology problem.