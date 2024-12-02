Barnier’s bold budget move in France spurs opposition parties to pledge no-confidence vote

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has invoked a special constitutional tool to push through the controversial 2025 austerity budget without a parliamentary vote. He said Monday it was necessary to ensure stability at a time of deep political divisions. Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally and the leftist France Unbowed announced they would file no-confidence motions in response, setting up a vote for as early as Wednesday that could bring down the fragile government. The decision comes as France grapples with a fractured National Assembly following snap elections in June, which left no party or coalition with a majority. President Emmanuel Macron appointed Barnier in September to break the deadlock and tackle the country’s ballooning deficit.

