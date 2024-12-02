Coachella Valley Republicans and Democrats have mixed reactions to President Biden’s presidential pardon of his son Hunter

On Sunday, President Biden used his presidential pardoning power to grant clemency for his son, Hunter Biden. The move comes after the President promised several times to not pardon his son.

In a public statement made to the press on June 13th, 2024, Biden told journalists that he would let the jury's decision stand.

"With regard to the question regarding the family, I'm extremely proud of my son Hunter," said Biden. "He has overcome an addiction. He is one of the brightest, most descent men I know. And I am satisfied that I'm not going to do anything. I said that I abide by the jury decision. I will do that, and I will not pardon him."

However, Biden went against his word, releasing a statement saying:

"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted. Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form. Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently."

The decision has drawn mixed reaction from Republicans and Democrats in the Coachella Valley.

"He was being a father," said Elle Kurpiewski, the Political Director for the Democratic Headquarters of the Desert. "Did he break his word? Yeah, okay, probably no doubt about that. But if we're going to call out Joe Biden for pardoning his son, I would like to have a discussion about some of the pardons that Mr. Trump did."

Joy Miedecke, President of the East Valley Republican Women Patriots says she isn't shocked that Biden changed his mind.

"I felt l like he was going to do it," said Miedecke. "I knew he was going to do it because he lies. That's what he does now. He just is nothing but lies."

Oftentimes, presidents issue pardons at the end of their terms, so as to reduce blowback from voters if they are running for office again.

"I just know that most presidents use it at the end of their term, and hopefully it's with good reason," said Miedecke. "But that's not what happened this time. Biden said over and over again that he wasn't going to do it. I believe it was planned, and it was planned so he could have no problems for his whole family. Once He pardoned his son, everybody's pardoned."

However, Kurpiewski believes President Biden meant to kept his word, but that perhaps seeing his family over the holiday softened his heart.

"We just had a Thanksgiving weekend and his family was together," said Kurpiewski. "He has the ability to do a pardon, and so he did it. I think that what people are going to look at is that this was a father who has a son, and I think that he truly meant he was not going to do it originally."

Biden is not the first president to pardon a family member, in fact, he's the third. During former President Donald Trump's first term, he pardoned his daughter's father-in-law Jared Kushner.

"Not only did he pardon him on his way out the door, but he's now appointing his family members to top positions in the government," said Kurpiewski.

Kurpiewski and Miedecke also have differing opinions on some of the pardons that Trump plans to make during his next presidency. During his campaign, Trump vowed to pardon everyone involved in January 6th.

"I'm frightened by what that message sends to our country," said Kurpiewski. "Because what happened on January 6 was an insurrection led by him and for him. These people have already been convicted of trying to overturn the government. They admitted to doing it. Let's face it, that's exactly what this was."

Miedecke disagrees.

"President Trump is going to do the right thing for those poor people and let them out of jail, and that's what should be done," said Miedecke. "And Trump doesn't care what anybody says, because he's a man among men. Those people are locked up right now. It's wrong and he's going to let them out."

Despite seeing differently on a lot of topics, both women agree that people should be inquisitive of any move that the president makes. They recommend you fact-check their decisions and research what those decisions mean.

"I want young people to do more questioning, quite frankly," said Kurpiewski. "These are complicated subjects. People should question the pardon issue, question the Electoral College question, and where your government is going."

"I don't think we should not trust the government, but take another look at the different administrations," said Miedecke. "We won't always agree, but right now I don't trust the Biden Administration. I don't trust them. Questioning decisions can be a good thing. It holds people accountable."



