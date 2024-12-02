Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger announces immediate retirement, company names 2 interim co-CEOs to lead the chipmaker
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger announces immediate retirement, company names 2 interim co-CEOs to lead the chipmaker.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger announces immediate retirement, company names 2 interim co-CEOs to lead the chipmaker.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.