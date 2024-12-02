Ireland’s election is over, but the country faces weeks of talks before there’s a government

LONDON (AP) — Ireland’s election is over but the country faces weeks of coalition talks before it gets a new government. With all but a handful of seats filled in the 174-seat legislature on Monday, center-right party Fianna Fail had won 46 seats and fellow center-right party Fine Gael 38. The two parties will now hold talks and seek support to form a stable administration. Fianna Fail deputy leader Jack Chambers, said coalition talks would require “time and space,” and it’s unlikely there will be a new government before Christmas. The result makes Ireland an exception to the anti-incumbent mood in elections around the world.

