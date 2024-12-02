Romania’s pro-Western parties win parliamentary election. Far right sees a surge of support

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Pro-Western parties have won the most votes in Romania’s parliamentary election and will look to form a coalition government as the European Union country faces a surge of support for far-right nationalists who made huge gains in the country’s legislature. Data on Monday showed that the leftist Social Democratic Party topped the polls and the far-right nationalist Alliance for the Unity of Romanians came in second ahead of the National Liberal Party. The reformist Save Romania Union party came in fourth place, while two smaller far-right nationalist parties also obtained enough votes to enter parliament.

