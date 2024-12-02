Tracking spending patterns as President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff plans loom over consumers

President-elect Donald Trump has said he plans to introduce several tariffs when he takes office in January, including a 25% tax on all goods from Canada and Mexico, as well as an additional 10% tax on goods from China.

He has also threatened to impose a 100% tariff on BRICS countries – including Brazil, Russia, and China – if they move away from the US Dollar.

According to the Associated Press, while the president-elect asserts these measures will create more factory jobs and reduce the cost of goods, some experts and consumers have expressed concern that these tariffs will instead raise the price of many consumer goods.

