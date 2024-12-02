Volkswagen workers hold 2-hour strikes to push back against proposed pay cuts and plant closures

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen workers have launched rolling two-hour strikes at nine plants across Germany to underscore their resistance to pay cuts and factory closures. The company says cuts are necessary to cope with a slack European auto market. The strikes are taking place as part of negotiations for a new labor agreement after a legally mandated peace period that bars strikes expired on Sunday. The company is demanding a 10% pay cut for 120,000 German workers and has said it can’t avoid shedding factory capacity that is no longer needed.

