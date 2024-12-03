Bangladesh court reschedules Hindu leader’s bail hearing as tensions with India spike

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A court in southeastern Bangladesh has rescheduled by a month the bail hearing for a jailed prominent Hindu leader who in recent months led large rallies in the Muslim-majority country demanding better security for minority groups. This comes as tensions spiked following reports of the desecration of the Indian flag across Banglades. Krishna Das Prabhu was arrested in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, last week on sedition charges for leading huge rallies, demanding protection against attacks that Hindu groups say amount to thousands. A court ordered his detention pending bail. Prosecutor Mofizul Haque Bhuiyan said the Judge on Tuesday ordered the next hearing be held on Jan. 2.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.