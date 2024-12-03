Skip to Content
News

Cal State San Bernardino celebrates 50 years with Department of Nursing

By
Updated
today at 11:29 PM
Published 11:26 PM

Several students, faculty, staff and alumni gathered at the Cal State San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus today to celebrate CSUSB Department of Nursing’s 50th anniversary.

The program’s many highlights, achievements and milestones over the past 50 years were reflected upon, and special recognition awards were presented to former department chairs to honor their leadership and dedication in elevating the program to its current status as a leader in nursing education.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Cynthia White

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content