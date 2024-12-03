Cal State San Bernardino celebrates 50 years with Department of Nursing
Several students, faculty, staff and alumni gathered at the Cal State San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus today to celebrate CSUSB Department of Nursing’s 50th anniversary.
The program’s many highlights, achievements and milestones over the past 50 years were reflected upon, and special recognition awards were presented to former department chairs to honor their leadership and dedication in elevating the program to its current status as a leader in nursing education.