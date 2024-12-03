Last 2 defendants not guilty of murder in gang trial that led to rapper Young Thug’s guilty plea

ATLANTA (AP) — The long-running gang and racketeering trial in Atlanta that led rapper Young Thug to plead guilty in October has ended with a jury finding the last two defendants not guilty of racketeering, murder and gang-related charges. Deamonte Kendrick, who raps as Yak Gotti, was acquitted of all charges and Shannon Stillwell was found guilty only of a gun possession charge. Jury selection in the trial began nearly two years ago after prosecutors indicted 28 defendants. They said YSL was a criminal gang co-founded by Grammy-winning Young Thug. The Atlanta-born rapper’s given name is Jeffery Williams. He was released on probation after pleading guilty to gang, drug and gun charges.

