Namibia will have its first female leader after the VP wins presidential election for ruling party

WINDHOEK, Namibia (AP) — Namibia has elected its first female leader, with Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah declared the winner Tuesday of last week’s presidential election as the long-ruling party remains in power. The 72-year-old Nandi-Ndaitwah won with 57% of the vote, according to official results. She defied predictions that she might be forced into a runoff. Her ruling SWAPO party has had a 34-year hold on power since independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990. Opposition parties have rejected the results after the election was marred by technical problems, including shortages of ballot papers and other issues, causing election officials to extend voting until Saturday.

