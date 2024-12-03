The drinking water for New Jersey’s capital went largely untested for more than a year, utility says

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A utility says the drinking water in New Jersey’s capital city and some surrounding communities went largely untested for more than a year, and that it fired a worker who falsified the relevant reports. Trenton Water Works said in a letter to customers last week that it became aware of the problem a year ago. It says an investigation determined that the water sample collector fudged reports meant to monitor for disinfection byproducts, E. Coli and other things from October 2022 through last December. The worker, who hasn’t been charged, was eventually fired. The utility says the water is safe now. Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora says the matter has been referred to the state attorney general’s office.

