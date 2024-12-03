Transgender powerlifter asks Minnesota Supreme Court to let her compete in women’s events

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Attorneys for a transgender athlete have urged the Minnesota Supreme Court to allow her to compete in the women’s division at powerlifting events, saying she’s protected against discrimination by the Minnesota Human Rights Act. USA Powerlifting rejected JayCee Cooper’s application in 2018 to compete in the women’s division of its events on the ground that she enjoys strength advantages over other women. Cooper sued in 2021, and a trial court sided with her. But the Minnesota Court of Appeals sent the case back to the trial court in March, saying there were “genuine issues of fact” about why USA Powerlifting excluded Cooper.

